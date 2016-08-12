Aug 9, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti and Angela Ruggiero during a LA2024 Los Angeles bid press conference during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Gold Course. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

RIO DE JANEIRO South America's first Olympic Games are far from over but cities bidding for the event in 2024 have already drawn a clear lesson from Rio: forget about running the Games across an entire city.

Rio organizers have set up sporting venues up and down its dramatic coastline, taking advantage of its white beaches and mountainous backdrops as well as bringing new roads, facilities and visitors to poorer parts of the host city.

But that has presented major transport headaches, especially in the early days of the Games, and has been blamed for swathes of empty seats. Even official Olympic buses took up to two hours to reach their destinations despite using dedicated lanes.

The bid team for Paris, one of four cities vying for the 2024 Games, had been debating the merits of taking the Games to more parts of the French capital - until they arrived in Rio de Janeiro.

Seeing the challenges of shuttling thousands of athletes, media and fans between far-flung venues helped settle the minds of some on the Paris team who had been uncertain about where to build a new Olympic aquatic center.

Some within the team had wanted to develop it further away from the Olympic stadium and athletes' village, concentrated in the north of the city, to spread the benefits of the Games more broadly. That idea evaporated in Rio, according to Etienne Thobois, chief executive of the Paris 2024 bidding committee.

"We kept on telling them we want compact things," Thobois said of the new aquatic center, the only major venue to be built from scratch at a cost of 60-80 million euros ($68-90 million), in the fast-growing suburb of Saint Denis.

"They were in a political way, they were thinking that maybe another area would be better. Now they experience it and they realize what they have to do because it becomes obvious when you experience the Games," he said.

Paris is not alone in trying to sell the International Olympic Committee on a compact Games. Rival bids from Rome, Budapest and Los Angeles are also resisting the political temptation to build new infrastructure further afield.

A smaller Games footprint is not only easier logistically, it is also cheaper - an outcome that appeals to the IOC as much as it does to the bidders.

The IOC is retreating from hugely expensive events like the $40 billion Beijing Games in 2008 and the $50 billion Sochi winter Games in Russia in 2014. They left under-used or empty stadiums and scared off cities from bidding for future Olympics.

The IOC, which is due to announce its decision next year on the 2024 host city, will want to be satisfied in evaluating the bids that venues will have a future beyond the two weeks of the Games, said Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi.

"We never say compact is better or is recommended ... you cannot deduct that one model is better than the other," Dubi said. "What is important ... is that the venue will be used."

All four bidders have sent teams to Rio as part of an Olympic observer program, to see what it takes to stage the world's largest sporting event and to refine their pitches.

DEDICATED DANUBE

The organizers of the Budapest 2024 bid committee proudly show a map of their city with the planned venues all laid out within 10 km (6 miles) of the athletes' village. They plan to use ferries to transport athletes to reduce road congestion.

"You have a very special dedicated Olympic lane, the river Danube," said Balazs Furjes, chairman of the Budapest bid committee.

All four cities plan limited new construction, with Los Angeles aiming to build only one facility, a whitewater kayak venue. Unlike its rivals, it will not erect a new Olympic Village for athletes, instead relying on university dorms.

That, said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, will allow athletes easier access to downtown areas, in contrast to Rio where athletes are housed in a more isolated area.

"The village is beautiful, but it's also removed from the city," Garcetti said.

Los Angeles and Rome are sprawling cities and their bids have larger footprints than those of Paris and Budapest, but they still cluster the main centers close together and lack Rio's mountains which lead to circuitous routes around the city.

Los Angeles is in the midst of a $55 billion overhaul of its public transportation system, which it says will speed travel over greater distances.

Rome bid officials say the Italian capital's well-developed transport system will speed commutes even from a planned athletes' village in the city's southeast.

That location was chosen because of a need for housing near Rome's second-largest university and hospital, said Fabio Guadagnini, a Rome 2024 spokesman.

"It is what is best for the city," he said.

IOC members are accustomed to cities retreating from their bid pitches once chosen as Games host city - Tokyo has already scrapped its original design for a new Olympic stadium - but the summer Games of 2024 seem certain to be compact.

"I would view these promises with a healthy skepticism but certainly it's more likely that they are better positioned to provide games that are economically feasible," said Robert Baade, a professor of economics at Lake Forest College in Chicago, who has studied the business of the Olympics.

(Additional reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Bendeich)