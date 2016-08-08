Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Japan's Shohei Ono won gold in the men's -73kg judo at the Rio Games on Monday, ending an anxious wait for a Japanese men's team that had not claimed Olympic gold since 2008 in Beijing.
Ono had been on a surge all day and emphatically capped his campaign with an ippon -- judo's equivalent of a knockout -- to defeat Rustam Orujov of Azerbaijan.
Belgium's Dirk Van Tichelt and Georgia's Lasha Shavdatuashvili took bronze.
Ono's victory ended Japan's sequence of five judo bronze medals in Rio.
Earlier, in the women's competition on Monday, compatriot Kaori Matsumoto, who had been seen as a favorite for gold, was stunned in the semi-finals and went on to take bronze.
Japan won just one gold medal in judo at the London Games, considered an embarrassment for the birthplace of the sport, and is eager to atone in Rio.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.