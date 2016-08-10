RIO DE JANEIRO Top-seeded Mashu Baker won the men's under 90-kilogram judo competition on Wednesday in a night of double golds for the sport's birthplace of Japan.

He defeated Georgia's Varlam Liparteliani, who took silver. China's Cheng Xunzhao and 2015 world champion Gwak Dong-han of South Korea each took bronze.

On the women's side, Japan's Haruka Tachimoto also won a gold medal.. Japan has now won three gold medals in judo and five overall.

It was a disappointing day for France, a traditional judo champion. France, one of three countries fielding a full team of 14 judokas in Rio, was hoping for a repeat of its performance at the 2012 London Games when it claimed seven judo medals - tied for the most with Japan.

