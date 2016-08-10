Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Japan's Haruka Tachimoto won the women's under 70-kg judo gold medal for the sport's birthplace on Wednesday, defeating Colombia's Yuri Alvear who took silver.
Tachimoto, a four-time grand slam winner, was the only member of Japan's 14-strong team who was unseeded going into the competition. Earlier in the day, she beat top seed Kim Polling of the Netherlands.
Tachimoto left the competition with tears of happiness streaming down her face. It was Japan's second gold medal in judo.
Germany's Vargas Koch and Britain's Sally Conway each took bronze. Alvear had previously won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.