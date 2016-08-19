U.S. Olympic swimmers Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger walk to the airport police station office at Rio's international airport in this still frame taken from video dated August 17, 2016, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. GLOBO TV/via REUTERS TV

U.S. Olympic swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz check in at the international airport to board a flight back to the U.S. after spending the day being interrogated by police in Rio de Janeiro, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO U.S. swimmers Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger arrived at Rio de Janeiro international airport and checked onto a U.S.-bound flight on Thursday night, after they were questioned by Brazilian police over an incident at a gas station.

The pair had tried to leave the country on Wednesday but were pulled from that flight by police. They and two team mates, including gold medalist Ryan Lochte, have been accused of lying to authorities and telling them that they had been robbed by gunmen posing as police.

Lochte returned to the United States on Monday. The fourth swimmer, Jimmy Feigen, remains in Brazil, police have said.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Mark Bendeich)