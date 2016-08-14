Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Reports that U.S. Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Lochte was held up at gunpoint during a party in the early hours of Sunday in Brazil are false, says the International Olympic Committee.
"I can tell you the story is absolutely not true," spokesman Mark Adams said at the Olympic Park, after receiving a message on his mobile phone.
"It (the message) is from USOC (United States Olympic Committee). It's a false story."
Fox Sports News had reported the incident, and quoted the swimmer's mother as saying the incident had been "terrifying".
USOC said it was finding out "truth and details".
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.