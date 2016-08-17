Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian police sought passports and further testimony from U.S. swimmers Ryan Lochte and James Feigen on Wednesday, the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) said, as authorities questioned their accounts of how they came to be robbed at gunpoint.
USOC spokesman Patrick Sandusky said in an email to Reuters that the pair had moved out of the Athletes Village after the end of the swimming competition. He said he could not give the whereabouts of Lochte and Feigen for security reasons but that the USOC was cooperating with Brazilian authorities.
(Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.