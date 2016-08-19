RIO DE JANEIRO The U.S. Olympic Committee on Friday denied a CNN report that Ryan Lochte would be suspended by USA Swimming and the U.S. Olympic Committee for allegedly lying about being held up at gunpoint at the Rio Olympics.

"It's absolutely not true," USOC spokesman Mark Jones said of the report, which was based on unnamed sources.

