2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Former Brazilian marathon runner Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima walks up the stairs with the Olympic torch to light the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian long-distance runner Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima lit the Olympic cauldron in the opening ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro Games on Friday.

A marathon bronze medal winner in Athens in 2004, he has been held up as a model sportsman after refusing to give up when a protestor attacked him in that race, slowing him from first to third.

