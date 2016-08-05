Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian soccer legend Pele will not light the Olympic cauldron at Friday's opening ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics, a spokesman for the 75-year-old, three-time soccer World Cup winner said.
Pele, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nacimento, is considered by some to be the greatest soccer player of all time, but has been suffering muscle pains and needs a cane to get around after hip surgery.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.