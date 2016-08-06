2016 Rio Olympics - Opening Ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Protesters march during demonstration against the Olympic Games near the Maracana stadium. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

2016 Rio Olympics - Opening Ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Police arrest protester during demonstration against the Olympic Games near the Maracana stadium. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

2016 Rio Olympics - Opening Ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Protester stands in front of riot police during demonstration against the Olympic Games near the Maracana stadium. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian riot police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a small protest near the Maracana stadium that will host Friday's opening ceremony for the Olympic Games, Reuters television images showed.

The protest, which grouped a few hundred people according to a Reuters witness, was against corruption and overspending on the Olympic Games, which are taking place during Brazil's worst economic downturn in decades.

