Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO France hung on to win the men's lightweight men's double sculls in the Olympics rowing regatta on Friday in a very tight finish that saw Ireland battle it out with Norway's boat for the silver.
Irish brothers Gary and Paul O'Donovan ultimately claimed second just 0.53 seconds behind France, who won in 6:30.70. Norway's Kristoffer Brun and Are Strandli
Team USA, which has never medaled in the event, came heartbreakingly close to making a run for it -- nearly catching the lead at the halfway point, just 0.13 second behind France.
But the American men were denied in the final meters, dipping to a crushing fifth-place finish.
(Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery; Editing by Alison Williams)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.