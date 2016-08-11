Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Switzerland fought off Denmark to take gold in the lightweight men's four in the Olympic rowing regatta on Thursday.
The Swiss clocked a time of 6 minutes 20.51 seconds. Denmark took silver 1.46 seconds behind them. France won the bronze.
The Swiss crew of Lucas Tramer, Simon Schuerch, Simon Niepmann and Mario Gyr spent much of the first half of the race neck-and-neck with the Danish boat.
Cheers of “Denmark!” died down as the Danes’ boat failed in the second half of the race to recapture its early lead and Switzerland coasted in on the final section.
(Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery; Editing by Alison Williams)
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.