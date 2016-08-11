Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Fiji were crowned the first men's sevens rugby Olympic champions on Thursday after crushing Britain 43-7 in the final of the inaugural tournament, giving the Pacific island nation its first Games medal.
Britain took silver, while South Africa earlier won the bronze with a similarly lopsided 54-14 victory over Japan at the Deodoro Stadium.
They were the first men's rugby medals awarded at the Olympics since the 1924 Paris Games, where the United States won gold in the 15-aside game.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Jack Stubbs)
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.