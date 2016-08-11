2016 Rio Olympics - Rugby - Men's Gold Medal Match - Fiji v Great Britain - Deodoro Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Vatemo Ravouvou (FIJ) of Fiji celebrates with a teammate as Tom Mitchell (GBR) of Great Britain reacts. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2016 Rio Olympics - Rugby - Men's Gold Medal Match - Fiji v Great Britain - Deodoro Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Mark Robertson (GBR) of Great Britain is tackled by Semi Kunatani (FIJ) of Fiji. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianch

RIO DE JANEIRO Fiji were crowned the first men's sevens rugby Olympic champions on Thursday after crushing Britain 43-7 in the final of the inaugural tournament, giving the Pacific island nation its first Games medal.

Britain took silver, while South Africa earlier won the bronze with a similarly lopsided 54-14 victory over Japan at the Deodoro Stadium.

They were the first men's rugby medals awarded at the Olympics since the 1924 Paris Games, where the United States won gold in the 15-aside game.

