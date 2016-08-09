Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Sonny Bill Williams, the highest profile player in the rugby sevens tournament, was ruled out of the rest of the Olympics after suffering an Achilles injury in New Zealand's opening match on Tuesday.
"New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams has been ruled out of the Olympic Games rugby sevens tournament after being injured in the opening pool game against Japan," said a media statement from New Zealand's Olympic Committee.
"He suffered a partial Achilles rupture of the left Achilles tendon. He has been replaced by Sione Molia who is one of the New Zealand Olympic rugby sevens team's traveling reserves."
(Editing by Toby Davis)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.