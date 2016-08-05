Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Four-times breaststroke world champion Yulia Efimova was handed an Olympic lifeline on Thursday when the Court of Arbitration for Sport partially upheld her appeal against a Games ban.
Efimova had been disqualified from competing by swimming governing body FINA between October, 2013 and February, 2015 after testing positive for traces of the anabolic steroid DHEA.
That triggered an automatic Games ban based on the IOC's set of criteria issued for Russian competitors following revelations of widespread state-backed doping across many sports in the country.
CAS say that Olympic ban is "unenforceable", saying an athlete cannot be sanctioned twice for a doping offense. FINA will now have to decide on her eligibility.
(Editing by: Ossian Shine)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.