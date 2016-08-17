RIO DE JANEIRO The 470 women's and men's sailing medal races have been postponed until Thursday because of a lack of wind, World Sailing, the sport's governing body, said on its official Twitter account on Wednesday.

The women's race had been set to start at 1:05 p.m. (1605 GMT), followed by the men an hour later, but World Sailing tweeted: "The only wind on the race course is from the helicopter."

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Alison Williams)