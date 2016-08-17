Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO The 470 women's and men's sailing medal races have been postponed until Thursday because of a lack of wind, World Sailing, the sport's governing body, said on its official Twitter account on Wednesday.
The women's race had been set to start at 1:05 p.m. (1605 GMT), followed by the men an hour later, but World Sailing tweeted: "The only wind on the race course is from the helicopter."
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Alison Williams)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.