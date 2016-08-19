Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO The Croatian duo of helmsman Sime Fantela and crewman Igor Marenic held on to win gold in the men's 470-class, concentrating on covering their nearest rivals rather than winning the final test to ensure their place at the top of the Olympic podium.
Their eighth-place finish in the medal race was enough to ensure a strong 15-point lead over silver medalists Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan of New Zealand and secure Croatia's first-ever Olympic sailing gold.
Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis of Greece took bronze.
In the women's 470, Britain's Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark finished eighth out of 10 in the medal race, to win a gold they had sewn up on points before the test started.
New Zealand's Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie, clear favorites before the Olympic Regatta started 10 days ago, finished third in the medal race, taking consolation in silver, the highest spot on offer to the Kiwi duo after two disastrous disqualifications in the opening rounds.
France's Camille Lecointre and Helene Defrance won the bronze.
In the men's 49er class Peter Burling and Blair Tuke sailed to a medal race win, but had already clinched gold on points before the race started with one of the 2016 Olympics' most dominant sailing performances over the 13-race 49er regatta.
Silver went to Nathan Outteridge and Ian Jensen of Australia. Germany's Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel took bronze
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.