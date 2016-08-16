Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Netherlands' Marit Bouwmeester won sailing gold in the women's Laser Radial single-person dinghy competition on Tuesday after a closely-fought medal race that saw Ireland's Annalise Murphy slip past Denmark's Anne-Marie Rindom to take silver.
Rindom, second overall after 10 preliminary tests going into the medal race, won bronze.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.