Bomb squad agents control the area near the finishing line of the men's cycling road race at the 2016 Rio Olympics after they made a controlled explosion, in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An agent of the bomb squad in protective clothing stands in the area near the finishing line of the men's cycling road race at the 2016 Rio Olympics after they made a controlled explosion, in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

An agent of the bomb squad in protective clothing stands in the area near the finishing line of the men's cycling road race at the 2016 Rio Olympics after they made a controlled explosion, in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

An agent of the bomb squad in protective clothing stands in the area near the finishing line of the men's cycling road race at the 2016 Rio Olympics after they made a controlled explosion, in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A police bomb squad inspect an unattended backpack that they exploded near the end of the Rio Olympics cycling course in Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Malone

RIO DE JANEIRO An anti-bomb squad at the Olympic Games in Rio de detonated an unattended backpack near the end of the cycling course on Saturday, a spokeswoman for the public security department said.

Officials expect the bag may have belonged to a homeless man, but protocol requires any unattended objects to be destroyed, she said. The controlled blast occurred at 1:45 p.m. (12:45 p.m. EDT), the spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)