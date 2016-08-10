Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO A Rio Olympics media bus was attacked with stones on Tuesday, breaking windows and injuring slightly two people, the Games security chief Luiz Fernando Correa said on Wednesday.
There were 12 passengers on the bus on Tuesday evening returning from the Deodoro Olympic park when stones crashed through the windows, slightly injuring two people. Witnesses on the bus told Reuters after the incident that they had heard the sound of gunfire.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann and Daniel Flynn)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.