Adult swaddling therapy fad hits Tokyo
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
According to a sex shop in Sao Paulo, during the Rio Olympics everyone can be an athlete, or more specifically a 'Sex Athlete', in keeping with new line of Games-themed toys shop owners unveiled.
"The range is called 'Sex Athletes', and consists of gels for the lower regions, which cool or heat up, vibrators, costumes, it is a complete range which references the Olympics Games," Director General of the Hot Flowers sex shop, Lucas Bertipaglia, explained.
As Brazil heats up for the three weeks of Olympic action beginning August 5, Bertipaglia hopes to get the nation involved in the spirit of the Games.
The range includes nation-themed costumes from Germany, the United States, Greece and Asia, among others, costing between 60 and 190.40 Brazilian reais (18.40 to 58.50 U.S. dollars).
Where traditional sectors have seen low activity amid Brazil's worst generation since the 1930s, Bertipaglia says the nation is turning its mind and money elsewhere.
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
BEIJING As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate men looking to hire an instant girlfriend whom they can present to mom and dad.
HONG KONG It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality - American president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hugging and leaning in for a kiss on the bustling streets of Hong Kong.