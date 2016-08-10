Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Dark clouds and drizzle were just what Britain's Joseph Clarke needed to make him feel at home and win gold on the frothy whitewater of Rio's K-1 slalom course on Wednesday.
Clarke, 23, was a long shot for the Olympic title as he came into the competition ranked 21st in the world, but the chill and gloom suited him well as he negotiated the 24 gates after several scorching days in Rio.
"Conditions today were fantastic," he said. "British weather (had) come."
Clarke won by a fraction of a second, completing the course in 88.53 seconds, over second-place finisher Peter Kauzer, 32, of Slovenia, who clocked in at 88.70 seconds.
The Czech Republic's Jiri Prskavec, 23, took bronze.
"There's no specific area where I was amazing," Clarke told reporters after the competition. "It's a sport (in which) time comes and goes."
Both Kauzer and Prskavec had been ranked higher in the International Canoe Federation standings, at fifth and 11th, respectively.
The athletes heaped praise on the Deodoro Whitewater Stadium, a bright spot in an Olympics that has been dogged by complaints over infrastructure and security.
Clarke called the venue "one of the best in the world".
Brazil's Pedro da Silva, 23, said he put in his personal best performance, finishing sixth in front of a wildly enthusiastic home crowd.
Talking to reporters, da Silva beamed and applauded his fellow competitors as they stepped onto the podium to accept their medals.
"The atmosphere is so good and I'm so happy," said da Silva. "I'm really happy about this."
(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Alison Williams)
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.