Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Olympic champion Nathan Adrian of the United States powered through to the men's 100m freestyle final with the fastest time of 47.83 seconds on Tuesday after only just making it out of the heats.
Adrian came through in an outside lane to pip Australian Cameron McEvoy, who swum 47.93 and American Caeleb Dressel in 47.97.
"People that are just stoked on USA -- it makes me so proud," said Adrian, who added the outpouring of support felt "a little bit like" the U.S. was the home team.
In a tight second semi-final, Kyle Chalmers of Australia touched first in 47.88, ahead of Santo Condorelli of Canada who had the same time as McEvoy.
World champion Ning Zetao of China failed to qualify for the final.
There were huge cheers from the home crowd in Rio when the scoreboard showed that Brazilian Marcelo Chierighini had taken the last spot for Wednesday's final in eighth place.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan/Alan Baldwin; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.