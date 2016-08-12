REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Semifinal - Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016.

RIO DE JANEIRO Joseph Schooling of Singapore was the fastest qualifier for the men's 100 meters butterfly final on Friday, while Michael Phelps also secured a spot with the fifth-fastest time about an hour after he won the 200 individual medley final.

Schooling clocked 50.83 seconds, while South Africa's Chad Le Clos had the second fast time of 51.43 on Thursday.

Phelps, who cut short his participation in the IM medal ceremony to race off the pool deck and get ready for the butterfly semi-finals, touched in 51.58 seconds.

The 31-year-old American had to storm home in the second length having turned in last place at the 50m mark.

Only he and Hungary's Laszlo Cseh, who clocked 51.57, qualified from the first semi-final.

Li Zhuhao of China had the third fastest time overall.

Tom Shields of the U.S., Russia's Aleksandr Sadovnikov and France's Mehdy Metella of France round out the top eight for the final where they will attempt to stop Phelps winning his fourth successive Olympic title in the event.

