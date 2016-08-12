Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Joseph Schooling of Singapore was the fastest qualifier for the men's 100 meters butterfly final on Friday, while Michael Phelps also secured a spot with the fifth-fastest time about an hour after he won the 200 individual medley final.
Schooling clocked 50.83 seconds, while South Africa's Chad Le Clos had the second fast time of 51.43 on Thursday.
Phelps, who cut short his participation in the IM medal ceremony to race off the pool deck and get ready for the butterfly semi-finals, touched in 51.58 seconds.
The 31-year-old American had to storm home in the second length having turned in last place at the 50m mark.
Only he and Hungary's Laszlo Cseh, who clocked 51.57, qualified from the first semi-final.
Li Zhuhao of China had the third fastest time overall.
Tom Shields of the U.S., Russia's Aleksandr Sadovnikov and France's Mehdy Metella of France round out the top eight for the final where they will attempt to stop Phelps winning his fourth successive Olympic title in the event.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.