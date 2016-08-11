RIO DE JANEIRO Australian sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell, one the world record holder and the other the world champion, will race each other in the Olympic women's 100 metres freestyle final after qualifying in Wednesday's semi-finals.

World record holder Cate was fastest, breaking the Olympic record of 52.78 that she had set earlier in the heats with a time of 52.71 seconds, while younger sibling Bronte was fifth in the final eight.

Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands also made the final with the seventh best time.

Canada's Penelope Oleksiak, who won a 100 butterfly silver on Sunday and a 4x100 freestyle relay bronze on the opening day, was second fastest in 52.72 with Simone Manuel of the United States third in 53.11.

"It has always been my goal to make it through to an (individual) Olympic final and today I achieved that goal," said Bronte Campbell, who won a gold with her sister in Saturday's 4x100 freestyle relay.

"You always like to think you may have something in reserve and I think the occasion will help me find that little bit extra."

Sister Cate also looked forward to her first 100m Olympic freestyle final at the third attempt.

"I want to make the most of it now that I have made this final," she said. "It is every girls dream to make it to an Olympic final and I have gone that next step."

