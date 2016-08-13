First placed Bronte Campbell of Australia celebrates next to her sister Cate and second placed Ranomi Kromowidjojo (R-L) of the Netherlands after the women's 50m freestyle final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

RIO DE JANEIRO Australian sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell will have one last thrash for individual swimming gold in the Rio pool after both qualified for Saturday's 50m freestyle final.

Cate, the fastest over the distance so far this year, ended up second overall to Denmark's Pernilla Blume, the winner of her heat, while younger sister Bronte was fifth.

Both sisters surprisingly missed out on the medals in the 100m freestyle on Thursday, which ended in a dead heat for gold between Canada's Penny Oleksiak and Simone Manuel of the United States.

Saturday closes out the action in the swimming competition.

Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who also won the 100m freestyle in 2012, was third fastest with Britain's Fran Halsall fourth. Brazil's Etiene Medeiros also made the final.

Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom, who won the women's 100m butterfly gold last Sunday, failed to qualify for the final.

