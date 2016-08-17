Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO China continued to show why they are the goliath of table tennis on Tuesday with a dominant win over Germany to take the women's team gold, the champions dropping only one game in the final.
In a 3-0 whitewash that lasted just one-and-a-half hours, China's Li Xiaoxia and Liu Shiwen utilized booming smashes and prodigious spin shots to overcome Han Ying and Petrissa Solja of Germany without dropping a game in the opening singles matches.
Germany showed a little resistance in the doubles match when they took the third game but Liu and her partner Ding Ning soon regained control to complete a resounding victory.
Despite the lop-sided manner of the defeat, the silver represents the best ever result for Germany in women's table tennis after the country had failed to win a medal of any kind until they defeated Japan in a four-hour marathon in the semis.
China has won 26 out of 30 golds awarded in table tennis since the sport joined the Olympic program in 1988, claiming gold and silver in both singles events in Rio so far and are favorites to win the men's team title.
15-year-old Mima Ito of Japan became the youngest ever Olympic table tennis medalist after she helped her team to clinch the bronze medal earlier in the day, easing to victory over Singapore's Feng Tianwei to secure a 3-1 win.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Neil Robinson/John O'Brien)
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.