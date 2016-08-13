Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro won a semi-final thriller against Spain's Rafa Nadal on Saturday, outgunning the Spaniard 5-7 6-4 7-6(5) in a nervy final set tie-breaker to advance to the Olympic singles final.
Del Potro will face Britain's defending Olympic champion Andy Murray in the final on Sunday.
Nadal, who won singles gold at the 2008 Beijing Games and has already captured gold in Rio in the men's doubles, will face off against Japan's Kei Nishikori for a bronze medal.
(Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Alison Williams)
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.