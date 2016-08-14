Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Venus Williams' record-equaling fifth Olympic tennis medal was silver rather than gold as she and partner Rajeev Ram lost an all-American mixed doubles final to Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jack Sock on Sunday .
Williams, who teamed up with Ram at short notice for the tournament, looked on course for a fifth gold when taking the first set but eventually lost 6-7(3) 6-1 10-7.
She has also won the women's doubles three times with sister Serena as well as a singles gold.
The 36-year-old matches the Olympic tennis medal tally of Britain's Kitty Godfree from the 1920s but fell short of becoming the first tennis player to win five golds.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.