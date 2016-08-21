2016 Rio Olympics - Volleyball - Men's Gold Medal Match Italy v Brazil - Maracanazinho - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Lucas (BRA) of Brazil, Bruno (BRA) of Brazil, Wallace Leandro De Souza (BRA) of Brazil, Mauricio (BRA) of Brazil and Lipe (BRA) of Brazil celebrate a point. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2016 Rio Olympics - Volleyball - Men's Gold Medal Match Italy v Brazil - Maracanazinho - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Lipe (BRA) of Brazil spikes as Simone Buti (ITA) of Italy and Ivan Zaytsev (ITA) of Italy block. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

2016 Rio Olympics - Volleyball - Men's Gold Medal Match Italy v Brazil - Maracanazinho - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Bruno (BRA) of Brazil, Mauricio De Souza (BRA) of Brazil, Wallace Leandro De Souza (BRA) of Brazil, Lucarelli (BRA) of Brazil and Lucas (BRA) of Brazil celebrate winning the second set. REUTERS/Yves Herman

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's men's volleyball team defeated Italy in straight sets on Sunday to win their third gold medal in the sport.

The Brazilians had lost to the Italians in a preliminary match but won the final 25-22 28-26 26-24, handing Italy its third silver medal. Brazil won gold in 2004 when it beat Italy in Athens.

