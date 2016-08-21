Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO China's women's volleyball team defeated Serbia 19-25 25-17 25-22 25-23 on Saturday to win their country's third Olympic gold medal in the sport.
China last won the gold medal in Athens in 2004. They also won gold in Los Angeles in 1984.
The United States won bronze earlier on Saturday after beating the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.