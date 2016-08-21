2016 Rio Olympics - Volleyball - Women's Gold Medal Match China v Serbia - Maracanazinho - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Ding Xia (CHN) of China, Zhu Ting (CHN) of China, Yuan Xinyue (CHN) of China and Zhang Changning (CHN) of China celebrate winning the match and the gold medal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2016 Rio Olympics - Volleyball - Women's Gold Medal Match China v Serbia - Maracanazinho - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. China's (CHN) players celebrate winning the match and the gold medal. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2016 Rio Olympics - Volleyball - Women's Gold Medal Match China v Serbia - Maracanazinho - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. China's (CHN) players celebrate winning the match and the gold medal. REUTERS/Yves Herman

RIO DE JANEIRO China's women's volleyball team defeated Serbia 19-25 25-17 25-22 25-23 on Saturday to win their country's third Olympic gold medal in the sport.

China last won the gold medal in Athens in 2004. They also won gold in Los Angeles in 1984.

The United States won bronze earlier on Saturday after beating the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)