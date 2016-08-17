2016 Rio Olympics - Volleyball - Women's Quarterfinals - Japan v USA - Maracanazinho - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Saori Kimura (JPN) of Japan (C), Haruka Miyashita (JPN) of Japan and teammates celebrate. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2016 Rio Olympics - Volleyball Women's Quarterfinals - Japan v USA - Maracanazinho - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Saori Kimura (JPN) of Japan (C) spikes the ball against Kimberly Hill (USA) of USA, Foluke Akinradewo (USA) of USA and Alisha Glass (USA) of USA. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2016 Rio Olympics - Volleyball - Women's Quarterfinals - Japan v USA - Maracanazinho - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Miyu Nagaoka (JPN) of Japan spikes the ball against Foluke Akinradewo (USA) of USA (C) and Kimberly Hill (USA) of USA. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2016 Rio Olympics - Volleyball Women's Quarterfinals - Japan v USA - Maracanazinho - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. EMiyu Nagaoka (JPN) of Japan reacts after losing to the USA. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2016 Rio Olympics - Volleyball - Women's Quarterfinals - Japan v USA - Maracanazinho - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Saori Kimura (JPN) of Japan spikes the ball against Kelly Murphy (USA) of USA, Rachael Adams (USA) of USA and Kimberly Hill (USA) of USA (L-R). REUTERS/Yves Herman

2016 Rio Olympics - Volleyball Women's Quarterfinals - Brazil v China - Maracanazinho - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Jaqueline de Carvalho Endres (BRA) of Brazil is comforted by a relative after losing their match. REUTERS/Yves Herman

RIO DE JANEIRO China's women volleyball team upset favorites Brazil in a five-set battle on Tuesday that dashed the host nation's hopes of winning a third consecutive Olympic gold medal.

The younger Chinese team outplayed their more experienced opponents 15-25 25-23 25-22 22-25 15-13 and went through to the semi-finals where they will face the Netherlands.

Brazil, with eight players who competed in the 2012 London Games and four of them veterans from Beijing in 2008, had not dropped a single set until their quarter-final shocker against China.

China won their second gold medal in 2004 in Athens and are now on a path to a third under head coach Jenny Lang Ping, a former Chinese volleyball player who coached the United States to a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Unnerved by the loud cheering and booing of Brazilian supporters in Rio's packed Maracanazinho stadium, China took the lead in the third set with a succession of unstoppable spikes by its top scorer Zhu Ting.

Brazil fought back in the fourth but China prevailed in the fifth.

The United States crushed Japan in straight sets 25-16 25-23 25-22 to stay undefeated and boost their hopes of a first Olympic gold medal.

The Americans will meet a surprisingly strong Serbian team in the last four on Thursday. Serbia ousted Russia 25-9 25-22 25-21 to become the first Serbian volleyball team to reach an Olympic semi-final.

"We played extremely strong in attack and service, causing the Russian receivers a lot of problems," said Serbian coach Zoran Terzic.

Serbia will have to prepare for a very different game against the United States, who play much faster and more as a team than a Russian side that relies on two main attackers, Terzic told reporters.

Earlier, Netherlands beat South Korea 3-1 and will go on to play China on Thursday before Saturday's final and bronze medal matches.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Andrew Hay, Bill Rigby and Mark Lamport-Stokes)