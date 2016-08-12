Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Milko Tokola celebrated wildly after making his third clean and jerk lift then blacked out and fell off the stage head first at the Rio Olympics on Friday.
"I lifted 120 percent but I passed out because my body took too much (blood) away from my brain at that moment," the Finnish weightlifter said after recovering.
"I just blacked out. I don't actually remember anything about the fall but I have a bit of a headache."
Asked if it had happened before, Tokola, who will get married in two weeks, said: "It hasn't happened for a while. I have been to the doctors (at home) but they don't really know why it is happening other than my body is taking too much blood when I lift the very heavy weights."
The lift that caused the blackout was 175kg. It gave Tokola a total of 320kg and ninth place in the 85kg B Group.
Tokola was given a place in Rio at short notice after the exclusion of other lifters under doping sanctions. He trains in Estonia with that nation's super-heavyweight medal contender Mart Seim.
"I get married in two weeks and I have to walk down the aisle which won't be a problem because that day will be just as exciting as being here," said Tokola.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.