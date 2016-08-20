Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
MOSCOW Russian synchronized swimmers Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina will both carry the country's flag at the Olympic closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said on Twitter.
The decision was unanimously approved by the captains of all of Russia's sports teams.
Thirty-year-old Ishchenko and 26-year-old Romashina won gold medals in the duet as well as in the team event. They have now won a total of five Olympic gold medals.
(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Nina Chestney)
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.