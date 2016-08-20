MOSCOW Russian synchronized swimmers Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina will both carry the country's flag at the Olympic closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said on Twitter.

The decision was unanimously approved by the captains of all of Russia's sports teams.

Thirty-year-old Ishchenko and 26-year-old Romashina won gold medals in the duet as well as in the team event. They have now won a total of five Olympic gold medals.

