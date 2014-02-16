Austria's Gregor Schlierenzauer reacts after his jump in the final round of the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia The Austrian ski jumping team are not in good shape and can only be regarded as an outside bet to retain their Olympic team title, the nation's top-ranked jumper said on Sunday.

Austria, traditionally a strong jumping nation, won the team title in both 2006 and 2010 but have underperformed at Sochi and are in danger of missing out on a medal for the first time since 2002.

"We are not in the best shape but we are all sportsmen who have won a lot so don't forget us. We are not the big favorites," world number four Gregor Schlierenzauer told reporters after a foggy training session.

Schlierenzauer said Austria would face "a hard fight" against Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Germany and Japan in the four-man team competition on Monday.

The 24-year-old, who has won a record 52 World Cup events, was tipped to capture at least one medal at Sochi but came only 11th in the normal hill and seventh in the large hill.

"There are a lot of things that are not really OK," said Schlierenzauer, who won an Olympic team gold and two individual bronzes in 2010.

Pressed about Austrian media reports of tension inside the team, he replied "I think we are not in the best shape now," but declined to comment further.

Schlierenzauer also reiterated complaints about new rules obliging athletes to wear skin-tight suits, which he says makes take-offs faster and more dangerous.

The rules are designed to eliminate baggier outfits which had allowed jumpers to soar further through the air.

Andreas Kofler, who won team gold in both 2006 and 2010, said other nations were catching up with the Austrians.

"It's always the same in ski jumping, it's a mental sport. You have to feel confident to have good jumps," he told Reuters. Kofler is the fifth-ranked Austrian jumper but the team lineup has yet to be announced.

