ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Sarah Hendrickson's Sochi debut was something of an anti-climax on Saturday as she landed two poor practice jumps trying to protect the knee injury that had threatened her participation in the first-ever Olympic women's ski jumping competition.

The 19-year-old American is one of the most high profile women jumpers in the world and, until tearing cartilages in her right knee last August, had been considered among the favourites for gold alongside Japan's Sara Takanashi.

The top 30-ranked women will be jumping for the first time at the Olympics on Tuesday. In the opening training session on the normal hill, Hendrickson skipped the first round and then put in two hesitant jumps to come in 28th and 27th.

"I'm not very happy with those jumps. I'm taking them a bit of a lower speed -- my coach and I talked about that, just to save the knee for the later days... definitely we have two more days to get it together," she told reporters.

Asked whether the normal hill competition would still be a battle between her and Takanashi, she replied "Not at the moment, apparently."

Despite the poor training jumps, Hendrickson said she was delighted to see the women finally jumping at the Olympics after a 15-year campaign.

"Going to the opening ceremony was one of the days I've dreamed about for so many years and to have it finally come true - especially after the knee injury - is really cool," she said.

Takanashi, who posted a first and two seconds in the training session, said she was glad the American had recovered enough to make it to Sochi.

"It motivates me that she is with me," she said.

Hendrickson's team mates Lindsey Van and Jessica Jerome were two of the most active campaigners to have women's jumping included in the Olympics and in 2009 challenged the organisers of the 2010 Vancouver Games in court.

"It's fantastic. All the girls from all the countries are really excited and really happy to be here and I think we deserve to be here," said Jerome, who celebrated her 27th birthday on Saturday.

Coline Mattel of France echoed her sentiment, telling Reuters: "we all want to jump well to show we deserve our place here".

Some male jumpers said they had had trouble adapting to the flatter in-run of the normal hill and Katja Pozun of Slovenia and Mattel said they had also found it hard.

