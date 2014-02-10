ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Skier Dara Howell says that Canada can strike back in the battle for north American slopestyle supremacy by taking a clean sweep of medals after the United States secured both golds in the snowboard version of the discipline.

"I definitely think it is possible. The Canada team is really strong and I think everyone is starting to feel it out and get used to the course now," said Howell.

"I think it is going to be a good show and the U.S. have a really strong squad too. We will try to break their run of winning slopestyle."

Howell said that, unlike the halfpipe course where training was cancelled to enable organizers to make improvements, the slopestyle course at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park was in great condition ahead of Tuesday's competition.

"This has been the best day out of all of them; it was amazing. The weather turned around and the snow was really soft and the course is really fun."

One of four Canadian skiers entered in the event, 19-year-old Howell said she was nervous but looking forward to making her Olympic debut.

"I feel good. I just want to go out there and do my best and come down proud of myself.

"The nerves are definitely there, but that is a good thing."

