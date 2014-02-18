Winner of the men's 10,000 metres speed skating competition Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands celebrates at the flower ceremony for the event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

SOCHI, Russia The only thing that could halt the flow of 10,000 metres Olympic speed skating champion Jorrit Bergsma on Tuesday was a phone call from the Dutch prime minister.

Bergsma was beaming as he answered questions from reporters about his upset win over compatriot Sven Kramer in the marathon 25-lap race at the Adler Arena when a telephone was handed to him by an aide with Mark Rutte on the end of the line.

"That was kind of special," a bemused Bergsma said of the brief one minute phone call.

"He said he was really proud and all the Dutch people watched and were really proud and that it was an impressive race and we are doing good in the medal ranking."

Impressive is an understatement.

Kramer, the posterboy of Dutch speed skating, was eyeing redemption and most expected he would romp to gold four years after a disastrous piece of lane changing advice by his coach led to his disqualification from the Vancouver race in which he had clocked the fastest time.

Bergsma, though, was not one for fairytale stories. He learnt the lessons from his 5,000m race on the opening day in Sochi where he went too hard, too early and could only finish in third behind Kramer.

He started in the penultimate heat on Tuesday and was quick to find a perfect flowing, arm swinging motion before stepping it up in a grandstand finish of sub 30 second laps.

He smashed the Olympic record time by 14 seconds on the sea level oval that caused so many problems for his girlfriend - American skater Heather Richardson - and was only three seconds shy of Kramer's long standing world record set at the high altitude oval in Salt Lake City.

"The 5k, my race plan was not good, I was too eager and blew up during the race, but I knew that I was physically really good and I knew that if I could skate the best I could then that should be enough for gold," he said.

"Sven was skating in the race after me and I knew I had to set a really good time, I said to myself just give it all and have fun. When I finished I knew it was really hard for Sven to beat because it was a really good time."

The mark spooked the experienced Kramer, the winner of 13 world single distance title, seven Olympic medals, six European titles and countless World Cup races.

He cited small problems with his back but was still under world record pace after 6,000m before falling short of Bergsma's splits with three laps remaining.

Bergsma showing supreme stamina to get stronger in the closing stages of the event which left the early skaters looking close to exhaustion.

He slowly packed up his bag inside the oval as Kramer tired in the final punishing laps before enjoying a premature embrace with his coach with victory looking assured.

"It is still hard to believe I won. I knew I could do it," he said, before addressing the elephant in the room.

"Yeah of course it was a real pity what happened in Vancouver and I can understand people really wanted to see Sven win here for revenge but I'm skating here for myself.

"My goal was to win gold over here and I'm not giving the gold away for Sven's story."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Keith Weir)