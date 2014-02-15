SOCHI, Russia Part-time fireman Zbigniew Brodka demanded an end to the arduous journeys he and other Poles make across Europe looking for speed skating facilities to train on after winning his country's first Olympic gold in the sport.

The 29-year-old won the men's 1,500 meters by three thousandths of a second on Saturday to relegate Koen Verweij of Netherlands into the silver medal position and end the Dutch men's impressive run of three straight golds in Sochi.

While the Dutch skaters can enjoy multiple state-of-the-art facilities at home with good salaries that come from being household names, Brodka painted a very different picture of his journey to the Winter Olympics.

"We don't have any indoor rink in Poland and we spend most of the time travelling across Europe looking for an indoor rink to train on," the 29-year-old told reporters.

"I believe the moment to build an indoor rink is now. We don't need to travel all over Europe. If it doesn't happen then the determination to succeed among Polish skaters might be less."

Brodka said he had been inspired to traipse across the continent to train by the success of the Polish women's pursuit team, who won bronze at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

He skated in heat 17 alongside double Olympic champion Shani Davis but surprised many as he left the American trailing in his wake with a "dream" showing to move top of the leaderboard at the Adler Arena.

He then looked on as the next four skaters fell short of the mark, before Verweij left him sweating, after crossing the line in the same time in the finals heat.

Rink officials then spent anxious seconds analyzing the times further before awarding the Pole victory.

"It seemed like they were unbeatable but I did it and I'm very happy," the former short track skater said of the Dutch.

"I skated the perfect race which I had dreamt about. I could not believe I did it. I could believe in silver, but not in gold."

