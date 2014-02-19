SOCHI, Russia The failure of American speed skaters to win a medal of any colour at the Sochi Winter Olympics so far is all down to a lack of leadership, U.S. athlete Maria Lamb said after finishing last in the women's 5,000m on Wednesday.

The Americans have endured a Games to forget despite confidently predicting they would win eight medals with the aid of a new outfit described as the "fastest suit ever".

The Mach 39 outfit made by Under Armour, which underwent hours of wind tunnel analysis, was dumped after only six races as U.S. skaters failed to get on the podium and questions were asked about a lack of testing in competition.

The switch to a skinsuit used in World Cup races failed to reverse their fortunes and American skaters have been at a loss to explain the continued failings.

Lamb was not shy in offering her opinion.

"The skinsuit issue is honestly just the tip of the iceberg," told reporters. "I've watched them be defeated by some of the leadership in the organisation and it's heartbreaking for me. It's been difficult to watch and it has affected my recovery and my training. I've tried to block it out.

"I thought that maybe I could write a happy ending to this incredibly sad story. It was everything I had, but not what I know I'm capable of."

LOVE OF SKATING

Competing in her third Games, Lamb wore the old World Cup outfit that the International Olympic Committee and International Skating Union permitted the Americans to switch to, but came last in the field of 16 on Wednesday.

She sat alone for many minutes in sombre pose after completing her 12-and-a-half-laps of the oval, 38 seconds behind winner Martin Sablikova of Czech Republic and 11 seconds slower than she had managed on the same ice last year.

At one point she looked like she might be sick before a volunteer offered her something to drink.

U.S. Speed skating's Executive Director Ted Morris has already shouldered the blame for the poor showing which, coupled with a dominant display by the Dutch, has allowed the Europeans to surpass the Americans' record gold total.

The Dutch now have 33 golds in the sport after winning six of the 10 events in Sochi so far.

The United States have the men's and women's team pursuit events left to try to add to their total of 29 golds but Lamb was not optimistic.

"Over the last few years, a few of us have raced better in spite of the organisation rather than because of it," the Wisconsin-born skater added.

"That adds up over the years and unfortunately it came to a head that we could no longer perform well."

Lamb, though, is not a quitter.

Two days before the Olympic trials she was in hospital suffering from a throat infection and severe migraines but clawed her way onto the ice to book a spot in Sochi.

"I skate because I love it," she said.

"I've never been the person that races for one Olympic performance every four years. I skate and I race because that's truly what I love to do."

