SOCHI, Russia Ted Ligety will be seeking to win a first Alpine skiing gold for the United States at the Sochi Games in one of eight Olympic medal events on Wednesday.

Ligety will be one of the favorites for the giant slalom after winning the world championship last year. However, he has already missed out on medals in the super-combined and super-G, disciplines in which he is also world champion.

The weather in the Caucasus mountains above Sochi could also be a factor, with women skiers having had to battle through a mixture of snow, rain and fog in a giant slalom won on Tuesday by Slovenian Tina Maze.

The snow will not be a factor at the Iceberg Skating Palace where Kim Yuna of South Korea begins the defense of her figure skating title, although the medals will not be decided until after the free dance on Thursday.

Czech Marina Sablikova tries to hold back the orange Dutch tide by retaining her 5,000 meters speedskating title in the Adler Arena. Ireen Wust has already beaten her over 3,000 meters in Sochi and will be seeking yet another Dutch gold in a sport they have totally dominated in these Games.

France, with double Olympic champion Martin Fourcade doubtful because he is suffering from sinusitis, Norway and Russia are among the favorites for the mixed relay in biathlon.

Two other sports have double medal events -- the men's and women's team sprints in cross-country skiing and the snowboarding parallel giant slalom.

In the cross-country sprint, Norway, after a slightly disappointing first week, look to reassert their authority against arch rivals Sweden who have already won both team relays in Sochi.

Austrian Lukas Mathies is being hotly-tipped in the men's snowboarding event, while Swiss Patrizia Kummer's recent form on the World Cup circuit makes her the favorite among the women.

The last event to be decided is the woman's bobsleigh while there are also semi-finals in both curling competitions and quarter-finals in the men's ice hockey.

