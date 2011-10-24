Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
TOKYO Olympus Corp said on Monday it changed accountants in 2009 due to the end of a contract, denying reports that it had done so because of accounting problems relating to its takeover of British firm Gyrus.
The company said in a statement that it had switched from KPMG to Ernst and Young as auditors after July 2009.
Olympus added that it believed accounting procedures including those relating to Gyrus had been conducted appropriately for the year to March 2009.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.