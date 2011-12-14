TOKYO Olympus' former auditor KPMG AZSA LLC will give a qualified approval to three years of financial statements ending in March 2009, saying it could not completely confirm money flows, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The Nikkei also said Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, which became the camera and endoscope maker's auditor after KPMG AZSA, will approve all statements made from the financial year ending in March 2010.

Olympus must publish its second-quarter results by Wednesday in order to keep its stock market listing and avoid being cut off from capital markets.

