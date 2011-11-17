TOKYO Olympus Corp said on Thursday it plans to submit an audited second-quarter earnings report by December 14.

If it missed the December 14 deadline, it would automatically be

delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

In a presentation material given to bankers at a meeting on Wednesday and made public by the company on Thursday, the company said it plans to cut its short-term and long-term interest-bearing debt to 408.7 billion yen ($5.3 billion) by March 2015, down from 648.8 billion yen as of end-March this year.

It also said that it was aiming to cut its long-term interest-bearing debt to 221.9 billion yen by March 2017.

($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)