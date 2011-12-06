France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
TOKYO An external panel looking into a systematic cover-up of past losses at Japan's Olympus Corp has found no evidence of involvement by organized crime, Jiji news agency said.
The panel is set to reveal its findings in a news conference at 0600 GMT (1 a.m. ET).
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.