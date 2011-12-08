TOKYO Shares of Olympus Corp (7733.T) surged more than 5 percent after the company's board signaled plans to quit on Wednesday over a $1.7 billion accounting fraud engulfing the firm, but said will likely pick a team of potential successors.

Olympus was last up 4.8 percent at 1,180 yen.

The company also said on Wednesday it would set up two expert panels to consider legal steps against those responsible for a huge loss cover-up scheme and to examine the responsibility of auditors.

