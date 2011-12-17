Accenture beefs up blockchain security
NEW YORK Accenture Plc has developed new technology that it says can help make blockchain applications more secure and could speed up their deployment in sectors such as finance.
TOKYO Japan's disgraced Olympus Corp, whose balance sheet took a massive hit after it admitted to a long-running accounting cover-up, told lenders its cash and deposits could run out in 2015, a newspaper reported on Saturday.
Senior officials from the company met lenders on Friday, telling them they would come up with a new business plan in early May that could include equity tie-ups to bolster its balance sheet.
The company's main lender, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, agreed at the meeting to continue its support for the company, a source told Reuters.
Assuming no new long-term borrowing, the company said cash and deposits would fall to 183.7 billion yen($2.36 billion) at the end of March 2013 and 94.2 billion yen a year after that, the Nikkei business said. Reserves could run out completely in 2015, the paper said.
Olympus's profits on its medical equipment business are hampered by losses on a struggling camera unit.
The company withdrew its full-year earnings forecast on Wednesday, but at Friday's meeting offered an internal forecast for a 7 percent year-on-year decline in sales to 790 billion yen and a 5.6 percent gain in operating profit to 35.6 billion yen.
($1=77.7 yen)
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Robert Birsel)
NEW YORK Accenture Plc has developed new technology that it says can help make blockchain applications more secure and could speed up their deployment in sectors such as finance.
IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp agreed to appoint three new directors and return $3.4 billion to shareholders, bowing to pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.
TOKYO Japanese display maker Sharp Corp may start building a $7 billion plant in the United States in the first half of 2017, taking the lead on a project initially outlined by its Taiwanese parent Foxconn, a person with knowledge of the plan said.