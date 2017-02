TOKYO Japan's Olympus Corp said on Monday that its accounting scandal has had no major impact on its core business but impairment costs and a deferred tax asset writedown will likely push it to an annual net loss.

Olympus, which withdrew its forecast for an 18 billion yen net profit in December, said it expects to log a 32 billion yen ($412 million) net loss in the year to March, down from a 3.9 billion yen profit the prior year. $1 = 77.6400 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)