LONDON Southeastern Asset Management, the largest non-Japanese shareholder in Olympus (7733.T), has published its letter to the chairman and CEO of the scandal-hit maker of medical optics, demanding the company give it access to board minutes related to a series of controversial acquisitions.

Southeastern said in the letter, which was first written on October 20 but made public on Monday, it wants access to the minutes related to the acquisitions of Gyrus, Altis, Humalabo and News Chef and a number of abnormally large payments made to financial advisors for the transactions.

"Olympus has a storied history in imaging and a high quality medical franchise that is worth significantly more than the share price," Southeastern said in the letter.

"Your duty to the company and all stakeholders requires that corporate governance and management match this quality and history."

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has called for clarification about a string of controversial payments made by Olympus, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, following two weeks of turmoil for the company which has seen its share price plummet and led to the resignation of Chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Sinead Cruise)